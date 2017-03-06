Boy reportedly bitten by snake in Gympie region

File photo: A carpet python removed from a property in the Gympie region.

UPDATE 12.20pm Monday:

A Primry-school aged boy was transported in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital after being reportedly bitten by a snake at Greens Creek.

Paramedics were called to the Bridge Creek Rd property around 11.15am where the boy was assessed before being transported.

It is unknown what type of snake struck or where the boy was bitten.

