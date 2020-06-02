Boy in serious condition after being hit by falling object

Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey

PARAMEDICS are on scene treating two children after "an object" has fallen and "struck" them both at a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.58am, paramedics were called to the incident at a private property in Comet, east of Emerald.

The two children are believed to be boys under primary school age.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear what the object was that had fallen on the two boys.

She said one of the boys appeared to be in a stable condition with minor injuries, however, the other appeared to be in a serious condition with multiple injuries.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.

More to come.