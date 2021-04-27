Boy flown to hospital with injuries after motorbike crash

LifeFlight rescued a young boy from a private property at Glastonbury after he crashed his motorbike. Picture: LifeFlight Media

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue crew responded to a motorbike incident in the Gympie region on Monday afternoon just before 4:30pm.

A primary school-aged boy had crashed his motorbike on a private recreational track at Glastonbury.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics arrived at 4:08pm and were treating the patient when the rescue chopper arrived.

The boy was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, with head and back injuries.

He travelled in a stable condition and was accompanied by his mother.

