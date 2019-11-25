Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday
News

Boy dies after falling into curry pot

by Paulina Dedaj
25th Nov 2019 7:09 AM

A 3-year-old boy in India died this week of burn injuries after falling into a giant pot of curry stew.

The toddler, identified only as P. Aarush, died Tuesday -- two days after falling into a pot of sambar that was being cooked for a party in Shabad, a small town in the state of Telangana, the New Indian Express reported.

Sambar is a popular curry-based stew made predominantly in southern India and Sri Lanka.

The boy's father told police that the accident happened around noon Sunday when he was playing around the cooking area.

He was taken to a government hospital before being transported to a general hospital where he later died, New Delhi Television Limited reported.

It was the second tragic death under similar circumstances in less than a week.

A 6-year-old boy also died after falling into a cooking pot of sambar on November 13. The accident occurred at the boy's school in Panyam village at lunchtime, India Today reported.

This story was originally published by Fox News and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

editors picks india seniors-news telangana

Just In

    Just In

      Historic revamp of homestead

      Historic revamp of homestead
      • 25th Nov 2019 7:01 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Beautiful angels’ who died in hot car

        ‘Beautiful angels’ who died in hot car

        Crime The little girls who died trapped in a hot car are being remembered for their infectious laughter and bond, being only a year apart.

        WATCH: Breathtaking video captures Gympie’s final big race of 2019

        premium_icon WATCH: Breathtaking video captures Gympie’s final big race of...

        News ‘I haven’t seen a horse dominate a Gympie race like that in a long time,’ Turf Club...

        Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        premium_icon Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        News Rural Fire Brigade says bushfire started by an arsonist, Police say they’re...

        GALLERY: 15 stunning photos from Fashions on the Field

        premium_icon GALLERY: 15 stunning photos from Fashions on the Field

        News IT was a memorable day to celebrate the last Gympie Race meet for the year with the...