CHARGED: A teen has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle after fleeing Gympie police last Friday. Philippe Coquerand
Boy charged after fleeing Gympie police in stolen vehicle

Philippe Coquerand
31st Oct 2018 7:44 AM
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to last Friday night's incident where a stolen car was located at the Gympie Aquatic Centre.

Gympie police was given a tip-off that a white Nissan Qashqai with number plates 499WFB was located in the region.

Gympie police arrived at the scene where four juveniles allegedly fled, escaping into a garden bed to avoid capture.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a teenager has been charged.

"Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with multiple offences including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle,” the spokeswoman said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

