Boy charged after fleeing Gympie police in stolen vehicle
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to last Friday night's incident where a stolen car was located at the Gympie Aquatic Centre.
Gympie police was given a tip-off that a white Nissan Qashqai with number plates 499WFB was located in the region.
Gympie police arrived at the scene where four juveniles allegedly fled, escaping into a garden bed to avoid capture.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a teenager has been charged.
"Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with multiple offences including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle,” the spokeswoman said.
Police are continuing to investigate.