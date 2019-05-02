Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.
A woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.
Crime

Boy arrested after sexual assault

by Danaella Wivell
2nd May 2019 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIFTEEN year old boy has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in an Edmonton home on Tuesday night.

Police will allege the boy broke into the house about 9.50pm and assaulted a woman in her 20s.

The woman was allegedly punched in the face and hit about the head several times before being sexually assaulted.

Police say the boy fled the scene and the woman called police.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday morning and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault with intent to rape, attempted rape and enter dwelling with intent in the night time.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime juvenile police sexual assault

Top Stories

    Alleged rape victim in 'horrifying' legal limbo for years

    premium_icon Alleged rape victim in 'horrifying' legal limbo for years

    Crime Trial for 30 rape, torture and bashing charges delayed as alleged victim reveals she has been in legal limbo for three years

    Anning's controversial party buried in Wide Bay preferences

    premium_icon Anning's controversial party buried in Wide Bay preferences

    Politics Senator's conservative group less popular then Greens.

    Perrett, O'Brien welcome animal activists crackdown

    premium_icon Perrett, O'Brien welcome animal activists crackdown

    News Govt's crackdown on animal activists with hefty penalties.

    Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

    premium_icon Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

    News 88-year-old Jean Allen remembers the day she met her husband Walter