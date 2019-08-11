Menu
Boy, 8, hit by 'large vehicle' on highway

Jordan Philp
by
10th Aug 2019 10:17 PM | Updated: 11th Aug 2019 7:51 AM
A CHILD has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed an eight-year-old boy was hit by a "large vehicle" along the main thoroughfare in Chinchilla shortly after 7pm. 

He said the boy was initially taken to Chinchilla Hospital by paramedics before he was taken to Brisbane by helicopter. 

"There were no life threatening injuries, but he may have a broken leg," the spokesman said.

