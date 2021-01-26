Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
News

Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
26th Jan 2021 2:19 PM

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m headfirst from a break wall onto rocks at a beach in Port Botany.

Four road crews, including critical care paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at Yarra Bay beach about 11.40am on Tuesday.

The boy, 8, had fallen several metres from a break wall and landed on the rocks 2.5m below.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said bystanders helped look after the child until emergency services, including Police Rescue, arrived and safely extricated the boy.

He was treated for facial and head injuries before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick in a stable condition.

"If you are out and about today enjoying the hot weather please take every safety precaution, it only takes seconds for accidents like this to happen," Inspector Buchanan said.

Originally published as Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

More Stories

child injured fall accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        Premium Content LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        News There are 364 other dates to choose from. January 26 is more appropriate to the attitudes and values of colonial Australia than to those of a modern, more inclusive...

        Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Premium Content Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Council News New player in hinterland wedding and events market could soon emerge

        Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        Premium Content Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        News Paramedics rushed a teenager to hospital overnight after she nearly drowned at a...

        Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        Premium Content Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        News The case was a testing one for magistrate Chris Callaghan, who had barely finished...