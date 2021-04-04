Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A boy was flown to hospital after he was critically injured in a crash at Parklands MX Park.
A boy was flown to hospital after he was critically injured in a crash at Parklands MX Park.
News

Boy, 7, still critical after Good Friday motocross crash

by Danielle O’Neal, Maddy Morwood
4th Apr 2021 11:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A seven-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital after a trail bike crash at a Sunshine Coast motocross park on Good Friday.

As of Sunday morning, the boy was in a critical but stable condition in the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics were called to Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth off Pullen Lane about 1.30pm Saturday after the three bikes allegedly crashed into one another.

The young boy was flown in a rescue helicopter with an altered level of consciousness according to a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service.

Another boy, aged thirteen, was also flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with reports of a femur fracture.

A third boy, whose age is unknown, escaped with minor injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Worried bystander Dave Maddern expressed his concerns on Facebook, saying all those involved were in his family's thoughts.

Originally published as Boy, 7, still critical after Good Friday motocross crash

editors picks motocross

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tansey Showgrounds upgraded through Government drought grant

        Premium Content Tansey Showgrounds upgraded through Government drought grant

        News “Many communities like Tansey will still be feeling the effects of the prolonged drought, and has been further compounded by the additional challenges of COVID-19.”

        Murder probe: Coast man dead after altercation

        Premium Content Murder probe: Coast man dead after altercation

        Breaking A homicide investigation is underway.

        Mary River on flood watch as Gympie braces for 100mm plus

        Premium Content Mary River on flood watch as Gympie braces for 100mm plus

        News Models from both the Bureau of Meteorology and Weatherzone have Gympie in line for...

        Rescue chopper, paramedics called after motorbikes crash

        Premium Content Rescue chopper, paramedics called after motorbikes crash

        Rural Two rescue helicopters were called to a hinterland crash.