Boy, 14, allegedly had ‘kill list’ targeting 20 classmates

NSW Police charged the 14-year-old boy with possess dangerous/noxious thing with intent to injure.

Exclusive: A 14-year-old boy who police believe created a "kill list" has been charged for what police fear might have been a US-style high school massacre plot to murder fellow classmates.

More than 20 of those students have now taken personal violence orders out against him.

Investigations are continuing into the Year 9 student from NSW, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, after police allegedly found an improvised explosive device at the property he shared with his family.

News Corp Australia can reveal the boy was charged on Thursday with possess dangerous/noxious thing with intent to injure and is to appear at a Children's Court next month.

"As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time," a spokeswoman said.

Police will allege the boy had drawn up what amounted to a "kill list" and wrote down his thoughts about his fellow pupils, aged 14 and 15, more than a month ago prompting more than 20 of them to seek personal violence orders against him.

The order applications were made last month on the reasonable grounds there existed real fears of imminent intent of violence.

That was about the time the boy's mother took him to a local hospital for psychological counselling and assessment after allegedly learning of a list of names and notes to harm other students.

It is understood the health counsellor reported the troubled boy was exhibiting extreme "hate" and there were grave concerns for the welfare of fellow pupils.

The matter was eventually reported to police and school authorities with the school now employing security guards and patrols and initiating permanent protocols akin to emergency lockdown procedures.

The boy was taken into custody for mental health assessment at an interstate medical facility, after a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine period, during which his home and property was extensively searched.

Explosive making material was found as well as other evidence which has formed a brief of evidence for early DPP review for potential further charging.

The investigation has now been referred to the NSW Police Fixated Persons Investigations Unit, tasked with foiling extremist lone actors.

Most of the classmates have yet to be interviewed but have reported perceived threats.

One local familiar with the case said there was little doubt the situation was extreme and the school community was on edge.

It is understood the boy has now been released into the custody of his parents and remains under strict bail conditions limiting his movements.

"It could well have been a US-style high school situation," one said, asking not to be named. "It is as serious as it gets … it is quite scary."

News Corp Australia understands there is evidence the boy had made recent practice detonations on his property.

It is understood the boy has now been released into the custody of his parents and remains under strict bail conditions limiting his movements and contact with the school and other students.

A NSW Department of Education spokesman confirmed they were aware of the situation but declined to comment for legal reasons.

"As the matter is currently before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment," a spokesman said.

"The department is providing support to staff and students at the school."

