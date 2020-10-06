Menu
Crime

Boy, 10, part of alleged knife-wielding Cairns gang

by Grace Mason
6th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
A GANG of boys, including one aged just 10, who allegedly stole multiple bikes and a scooter, and threatened two young boys with a knife, have been charged.

It is alleged the five boys, who were aged between 10-14, initially stole three bikes which were secured at a bike rack at Smithfield shopping centre about 4.50pm on Sunday.

They fled towards Caravonica where they allegedly approached two young boys riding their bikes on Aroona St about 6pm.

One of the group allegedly produced a knife and demanded a bike from one boy, while the second allegedly knocked the other boy in the head and threatened him before stealing his bike.

 

Two boys had their scooters stolen and one was threatened with a knife at the Redlynch Skate Park.
They continued to Redlynch skate park where they allegedly threatened a 12-year-old boy with a knife and stole his scooter, before chasing a 13-year-old boy and stealing a second scooter.

They fled the skate park, leaving a stolen BMX bike behind.

Multiple police units, including the dog squad were patrolling the area in relation to the earlier

offences when they were notified of the allegedly robbery at Redlynch.

Officers spotted the youths in bushland allegedly attempting to light a fire. They were all taken into custody a short time later.

Police will allege the boys were still in possession of the stolen property which was seized and later returned to the owners.

All five were charged with four counts of armed robbery in company and three counts of stealing.

Some of the boys faced further charges including lighting an unauthorised fire, wilful damage and entering a premises.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Children's Court this month.

Two boys aged 10 and 11 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The robbery victims were not injured.

