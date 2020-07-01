Menu
Cooroy boxing coach Mark Evans will face the Boxing Australia Tribunal in coming weeks over serious allegations.
Sport

Boxing coach speaks out in light of tribunal hearing

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2020 8:15 AM
A COOROY boxing coach has vowed to defend himself at the tribunal over serious allegations, which he said were "vicious untruths".

Impact Boxing Academy coach Mark Evans has voluntarily stood down from his duties as Boxing Queensland president after "serious allegations" were brought to light.

He will face the Australian Boxing Tribunal in coming weeks.

But Mr Evans said he did not bring boxing into disrepute.

"Boxing Australia is not currently investigating any allegation against Mr Evans in relation to an overseas trip to New Zealand when Mr Evans was the coach of junior boxers," Mr Evans' lawyers said.

"Mr Evans strenuously denies all allegations that he has brought the sport of boxing into disrepute in any manner whatsoever.

"He looks forward to appearing before the Boxing Australia Tribunal as soon as possible to defend himself against these vicious untruths."

Boxing Australia chief executive Josh O'Brien on Friday confirmed Mr Evans had stood down from his position and would face the tribunal.

He said the allegations were "serious" but refused to go into any further detail.

"I am not prepared to divulge into the accusations but we are dealing with the matter," Mr O'Brien said.

"It only recently came to light in the last two weeks, so we are starting to address this."

Mr O'Brien said Mr Evans volunteered to stand down.

