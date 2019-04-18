Homewares group in administration owing $1m

Box and Barrel Homewares has gone into administration.

A HOMEWARES store with outposts throughout greater Brisbane has closed its doors, leaving 30 people without jobs and debts "in excess of $1 million".

Barry Kogan, Kathy Sozou and Anthony Connelly of McGrathNicol were appointed as voluntary administrators to Box and Barrel on April 4.

The Box and Barrel Facebook page and official website have been wiped.

Its six homewares stores in southeast Queensland are located at Brisbane Airport DFO, Westfield Garden City, Westfield Chermside, Robina Town Centre, Grand Central Shopping Centre at Toowoomba and Jindalee DFO.

A McGrathNicol spokesman said at the time of closing the company employed about 30 casual and full-time employees and had outstanding debts of $1 million.

"The administrators are undertaking investigations into the reasons for failure and will report to creditors in May," he said.

"Due to the financial position of the company and issues with accessing the stores, we have been unable to continue operating the business or offer the employees ongoing employment."

"A number of offers have been received for the business and its assets and the administrators are urgently progressing these offers in an effort to maximise recoveries for creditors and provide an opportunity for the operations to continue."

A blurb from its listing on the Grand Central Shopping Centre website states it was "an Australian owned and operated homewares retailer".

"Our products will suit all your needs whether it be casual, formal, traditional, contemporary or in between - we are confident that we are able to provide our customers the right product for the right result and price," it states.

"At Box & Barrel we are committed to offering our customers quality products at prices that represent great value for money all year round."