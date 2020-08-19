Bowls results from throughout the Gympie region

Gympie Bowls Club members enjoying being back on the green under warm Gympie winter skies.

Gympie Bowls Club members enjoying being back on the green under warm Gympie winter skies.

Gympie Bowls Club - Southside

16 Bowlers Drive, Gympie.

Our club is delighted that we’ve been able to recommence the full range of activities and morning competitions and it’s been wonderful to see the enthusiasm of our returning members.

Visitors are always welcome. We’ve had a number of visitors from southern states who’ve enjoyed our hospitality and the quality of our greens.

Covid protocols remain in place in the clubhouse and on the greens.

Weekly Calendar

Monday BINGO with Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday 12pm – Cards – Canasta and 500. Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601

Monday “Barefoot Bowls” - There are two starting times. Bowlers who can arrive before 3:30 will go onto the number 2 green for practice or coaching before entering a pairs competition which starts at 4.30pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to try lawn bowls in a relaxed atmosphere. It is requested that any one opting for the 4:30 start arrive before 4pm or phone or send a text to 0438 836 185 so that we can plan the game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185

Second Tuesday of month 9.30am. Gympie Ladies play trophy days.

Fourth Tuesday of every month - Sunshine Ladies – various trophy days.

Wednesday 9.00am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling. We will be having enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – rotation of a variety of competitions. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9.00 am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6.00pm - $15 a head including raffle with a rotation of set menus. Please book by preferably emailing jhallen@live.com.au or if that’s not possible, texting 0438836185.

Remember we cater for Christmas parties, birthday parties, wakes and other functions so please ring and discuss how we can help you.

For more information phone 54821193 and leave a message or email gympiebowls@outlook.com

Gympie Ladies.

Tuesday 11th August. Our first “Post” Covid Trophy Day held successfully with all restrictions met- it was a great day with Hazel’s team from Albert winning the day and Del ‘s team from Gympie Ladies runners up. Well done.

Wednesday 12th August: Socially, we had a Bye, however a small coaching class was held.

Look forward to seeing you on Wednesday.

Gympie Men.

Bowls on Thursday 20th will be Club selected pairs.

Winners from last week were John Hetterick and Greg Pountney. Tom Stillaway won the raffle.

Congratulations to Bill Wheeler on his narrow victory over Ray Fitzgerald in the Final of the A grade singles championship.

Championship games to be played this Thursday are Glen Costin and Shane Browne to play Bob Hannah and Tom Stillaway, Ian Best and Geoff Green to play Bill Wheeler and Ray Fitzgerald.

Sunshine Ladies.

Results Of Play 14/08/20

Final Championship Pairs: I Thomson, J Jacobson defeated J Stephens, J Allen.

Championship Singles:- Dell Chippindall defeated Pat Kay, Joyce Irvine defeated Fay Gatehouse,

Ursula Cross Defeated Gloria Matthews.

Call for 21/08/20

Championship Singles:- Joyce Irvine to play Judy Allen, Marker Fay Gatehouse, Di Hannah to play Joyce Stephens and Ursula cross to play Steph Mitchell Marker Gloria Matthews.

Names on the board please for our Trophy Day on the 25th August. Helpers required. If you have not completed a COVID 19 Certificate for Dining-In would all who can do so. If you haven’t a computer it can be done at the Club, contact Ron Murphy.

Pennants to be played at Pomona on Monday.

Peter Manson is once again collecting drink bottles and cans for recycling, just drop them into the blue bin at the end of the building and let Peter look after them.

COOLOOLA COAST BOWLS CLUB RESULTS for week ending 16th August 2020

We had a very busy week with our normal bowling days as well as our three day Winter Carnival. The club was buzzing all week not only with all the preparations to be done but with a little bit of excitement and anticipation. We hold this carnival every year at about the same time but this year was special as it was only a short while ago that we were able to consider holding the event.

By the time we had a lot of the restrictions lifted we had to decide if it was still possible to run it with such a short time we had. All the volunteers and support workers that spent hours of their time must be proud of the final outcome of such a successful event. Not just because it was successful for our club, but the fact that we were able to pull together all our usual bowlers from other clubs to enjoy once more the freedom of such an event which brings not only a social gathering but a deal of competitiveness which we have not had for a while.

So the results this week are:-

Tuesday 11th Aug Jackpot Nominated Pairs

Once again a good turnout for this day. Everyone must have been practising for the Carnival.

The weather just keeps getting better and made for an enjoyable day.

The winners of the second round were Steve Lawler and Sue Ramsay.

The winners of the day were Natalie Halling and Ron Tracey who was definitely here to practise for the weekend.

The Jackpot was not won so will increase next week.

Thursday 13th Aug Mixed Social Bowls.

What a great day for bowling. Numbers were down a little as some were saving themselves for the Carnival but we were pleased to see one of our star bowlers once again on the Green. Robyn Fisher, who has not played for a few years, gave us a glimpse of why she was a state champion.

We had mixed triples today and the winners were Allan Pearson, Robyn Fisher (who hasn’t lost her touch) and George Falzon. Congratulations to everyone as we had a great day of bowling.

Winter Carnival results.

Friday 14th August Open Pairs.

We had a full Green today with many visitors. We struggled at times with some blustery winds but still produced some excellent bowling.

First round winners were Neil Currell and John Deegan.

Second round winners were Alexa Sniegowski and Cal Baumanis.

Runners Up on the day were Jill Callaway and Lyn Gray.

Winners of the day were Wendy Ryan and Julian Maher.

Well done to all who participated and made it a special day.

Saturday 15th August Mixed Triples

Another blustery but beautiful day and slightly marred by a late Thunderstorm with a couple of teams not being able to complete the game. However it did not influence the results.

First Round Winners were Wendy Ryan, Jeff Mulhall and John Prowle.

Second Round Winners were Danii Rocco, Veronis O’Connor and Garry Evans.

Runners Up were Kenny McLean, Wendy and Doug Smith.

Winners of the Day with some consistent bowling were Tony Broom, Ron Tracey and Tina Anderson.

Sunday 16th August Men’s Fours

A long and beautiful day with glorious weather and a lot of ups and downs. Consistency was the name of the game.

First round winners were the team of G Brown.

Second round winners were Lou Fitzgerald, John Prowle, Jay Little and Jeff Mulhall.

Third round winners were R Hewson, P Luke, L Baillie and M Barkle.

Runners Up were Peter Jarvis, Gary Ferrie, John Ferriday and Russ Ferriday.

Winners on the day were Costa Ladas, Steve Mandaloff, Mark Jabore and Peter Worth.

Thank you to all that participated and made this day a success not only with their bowling but with their consideration towards the Covid restrictions that are in place at the moment and look forward to seeing you all again next year hopefully with a little more notice than we had this year.

We will be holding our Spring Carnival on the 5th September with the Ladies Division running the show. It is a day of Mixed Fours and would love to see many of you back for that day.

Our Scroungers with Burger and Chips day will be back this Saturday with some rounds of Championship games. Forecast is for gales but of course we all know how it changes so let us hope it does not influence the bowling.

Thank You once again to all that helped over the week and look forward once again to see you on the Green.

Gary Holyoak