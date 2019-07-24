Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keith Pitt at Burnett Heads announcing a pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of an outer harbour at the Port of Bundaberg.
Keith Pitt at Burnett Heads announcing a pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of an outer harbour at the Port of Bundaberg. Brian Cassidy
News

'Bourbon is not an essential': Debit card debate re-ignites

Carlie Walker
by
24th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has hit back at claims the Cashless Debit Card prevents welfare recipients from buying essentials at affordable prices, asking if a bottle of bourbon could be considered a necessity.

The Chronicle questioned new Labor leader Anthony Albanese regarding his views on the Cashless Debit Card and received a response from Linda Burney, the Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services, confirming the party remained opposed to the program.

The ALP supported the first two trials in Ceduna in South Australia and East Kimberley in Western Australia with the aim of assessing whether the card worked or not, before taking a stance against the scheme.

Ms Burney accused the Federal Government of unrolling the Cashless Debit Card in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg despite having no proof the card "actually works".

She said there was no proof the card was addressing the issues it had been brought in to address, including keeping welfare recipients off drugs and alcohol and breaking the cycle of welfare.

"Meanwhile, we've also heard about participants on this card being prevented from purchasing essential items at more affordable prices," Ms Burney said.

"Labor supports evidence-based policy informed by community consultation."

Ms Burney said the focus should be on more jobs and better services for the Hinkler electorate.

But Mr Pitt said the scheme was working well in four sites around the country.

"Exactly what essential items are people unable to purchase?" he said.

"Does the leader of the opposition think a bottle of bourbon is an 'essential' people are missing out on?

"The Cashless Debit Card ensures that tax-payer funded welfare payments are being used on the necessities: rent, food, power bills and making sure kids have what they need for school."

Mr Pitt accused the Opposition of having no alternative solution to the issues families and children were facing concerning intergenerational welfare dependence.

"Labor didn't vote against the legislation to expand the trial into Hinkler, yet at the same time they are saying they don't support it?" he said.

More Stories

cashless debit card hinkler keith pitt welfare card
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: 25 of Gympie's best-dressed babies

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 25 of Gympie's best-dressed babies

    News It'll be a tough job choosing out of these little Gympie cuties

    • 24th Jul 2019 10:57 AM
    Tin Can Bay fishing pioneer slams 'bad regulations'

    premium_icon Tin Can Bay fishing pioneer slams 'bad regulations'

    News Govt and industry at odds over move to 'victimise professionals'

    Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    premium_icon Gympie child sex offender out of jail after just five months

    News He terrorised a 12-year-old girl while she lay frozen in her bed.

    The Gympie mum bringing party dreams to life

    premium_icon The Gympie mum bringing party dreams to life

    News Gympie mum brings creativity to life with her party ideas.

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:35 AM