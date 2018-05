A NUMBER of arrests have been made outside the area in relation to a bottle shop break-in in Gympie overnight.

Star Liquor at Southside was broken into in the early hours of this morning, Gympie police sergeant Rod Venn said, and liquor was stolen.

A cleaner detected the disturbance at the store.

The people involved were found outside Gympie and are now in custody, Sgt Venn said.

The investigation was still in its early stages, he said.