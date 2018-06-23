Both business and personal tax covered by Gympie based giant

YOU'LL know you're on to a winning team with Charter Partners.

The company has three offices - a head office here in Gympie plus offices in Bundaberg and Brisbane.

Inja Jarick is principal for Gympie and is very much at home here. Ms Jarick, who said she is "fairly good with numbers” has more than 27 years' experience.

"Numbers make sense to me. They are black and white. They either add up or they don't,” she said.

She and her highly qualified team specialise in tax and self-managed super funds for a broad range of clients.

Whether you're on the land, own a small business, have dozens of staff under you or you're just looking to lodge a personal tax return, they've got you covered.

Charter Partners work off fixed price agreements so there are no nasty surprises when it comes time to paying the bill. They also offer a 30 day turnaround so you know when to expect your refund.

Anthony McPhee, another one of three principals for the firm, said Charter Partners can provide specialist solutions to help businesses get the best result possible.

"The end of the financial year is fast approaching. There are plenty of strategies that can be implemented before June 30, to save substantially on tax. These include super contributions, $20,000 asset write-offs which can include buying assets off yourself (if certain conditions are met), income splitting to family in lower tax brackets, prepayments, stock write downs, exempt fringe benefits, write off bad debts, director fee accruals and more,” Mr McPhee said.

Charter Partners offers quarterly meetings with its business clients and can help to keep you up-to-date on all the latest business news. In addition, it runs seminars and workshops to help you grow your business.

"Talk to myself or one of Charter Partner's accountants to make sure your business pays the least amount of tax possible and you are in control of your taxes,” said Mr McPhee.