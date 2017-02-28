Bosses must register for backpacker tax rate

GYMPIE region employers wanting to claim the 15% tax backpacker rate for their working holiday staff must register with the Australian Taxation Office to be eligible.

As part of the Federal Government's reforms to meet seasonal labour supply demands and keep Australia as a top destination to work, stay and play, a 15% tax rate has been introduced for all working holiday makers earning up to $37,000.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has reminded employers that those who register will be able to withhold tax at 15% for wages paid from January 1, 2017. Unregistered employers will need to withhold tax at 32.5%.

"Registration is quick and easy, and each employer will only need to register once,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The ATO is assisting employers as they start to use the new rate, so if you haven't registered, please do so now.”

The register will provide valuable data on who employs working holiday makers, what sectors they are engaged in and where the employers are located.

For more information visit www.ato.gov.au and search for "working holiday makers”.