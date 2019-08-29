Boss in car behind horror Gympie crash describes 'miracle'

VIDEO: Miracle survival for forestry contractors in horror crash: Tin Can Bay Rd shut after serious accident.

"I LOOKED at the wreckage and wondered how they got out alive,” forestry contractor Andrew Hecker said yesterday.

The traumatic impact did not hit home with full force until he saw the helicopter landing on Tin Can Bay Rd.

Knowing it was there to take a friend and employee to hospital, Mr Hecker said he felt real fear that one or even all four of the car's occupants might die.

"It certainly was a traumatic experience,” Mr Hecker said.

"I've never seen anything like it before.

"It was certainly a miracle no one was killed.

"I looked at the vehicle wreckage and wondered how they got out alive.”

All four people were employed by Mr Hecker's company, Queensland Forest Industries, which worked under contract for forestry operator HQ Plantations.

All were injured to varying degrees but all survived.

"We had four people in the car and we have four people still alive,” he said.

"We were heading home, more or less.”

Mr Hecker was driving a short distance behind the other company vehicle when they were separated by the stop-go lights of a roadworks project, east of Coondoo Creek.

They were just past Swampy One Rd and the HQ Plantations nursery, on their way to the Cooloola Coast on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Hecker recalled that as the moment the four occupants of the four-wheel drive - three men and one woman - came closer than anyone wanted to losing their lives.

"I didn't come across the scene until after it happened but people closer to the scene saw it happen,” he said.

"My driver, Steve, wanted to overtake the car in front of him. He pulled out and went to overtake (a number of cars) but then a driver in front tried to do the same thing and pulled out. There must have been a blind spot and Steve was forced off the road.

"We're just lucky everyone's alive.”