27°
News

Borumba's new boat ramp has reopened

Rowan Schindler
| 4th Apr 2017 5:17 PM
GOOD BUT NOT GREAT: Cedar Pocket Dam and Borumba Dam have had good falls but are far from full.
GOOD BUT NOT GREAT: Cedar Pocket Dam and Borumba Dam have had good falls but are far from full. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BORUMBA Dam has risen by 13% and the boat ramp has reopened in time for holidays, following the rainfall from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie last week.

Borumba Dam experienced a healthy rise from 68.3% capacity less than a week ago to a peak of 81.6% yesterday, a rise of 13.3% over five days. The highest level since November 17, 2016.

It may continue to rise slightly higher as the last of the water run-off flows in.

Seqwater said the temporary ramp, which is only accessible using 4WD vehicles, will also remain open to visitors, while they continue to monitor the water level at the lake over the coming weeks.

"In August 2016, the first stage of an upgrade to the boat ramp was completed, however due to the dropping water level it had to be closed and a temporary ramp was installed to maintain on-water access to the lake,” the spokesman said.

"Stage two of the upgrade is still on track for delivery in 2017.

"Upgrading the existing boat ramp was the safest and most cost efficient solution to improving accessibility to the lake. It has been designed to meet Australian safety standards, however when water levels are low we must close the ramp for people's safety.

"Though the ramp is open, the lake is temporarily closed to primary contact recreation activities, including tubing and water skiing, while Seqwater tests water quality to make sure there is no microbiological pollution in the water following the recent rainfall.

"Visitor safety is our priority. We will reopen the lake to primary contact recreation once test results indicate it is appropriate to do so.”

The Mary River swelled with a healthy flush, peaking at 9.53m at Moy Pocket last Friday night and 8.55m at Tiaro at 9:32pm on Saturday.

However the recent rain has not solved the drought problem as Queensland heads into the typically dry winter season and Gympie remains officially drought declared.

According to the Seqwater spokesman, south-east Queensland's water storage is still relatively low.

"Before ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie hit, South East Queensland had just experienced its second dry summer in a row, with inflows less than that experienced during the Millennium Drought,” he said.

"As a result, the drinking water supply capacity of the Grid Twelve, which makes up nearly 90% of south-east Queensland's water storage, was just above 70%, the lowest levels since January 2010.

"Even though much of Queensland was drought declared. Based on current modelling and consumption rates, south east Queensland was still another wet season away from having to consider water restrictions.

"The rainfall from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie added about six months' worth of drinking water to the south east Queensland region.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  borumba dam cedar pocket dam gympie floods gympie weather rainfall

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

'Hands off,' say Rainbow, Gympie voters on boundary plan

Massive Cooloola Coast and Gympie rejection of electoral plans

'We dodged a bullet, didn't we?'

WIDGEE CREEK: James Thomas said the Widgee Creek on Jensen Rd flowed well over the bridge near his macadamia farm.

Farms spared storm damage

Busted asleep with a weapon on his lap

Gympie Magistrates Court House, Channon Street, Gympie. August 11, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

Napping with a weapon

Caught half naked and throwing cash

RUN AWAY: Neil Allan Lightfoot has received multiple suspended prison sentences and fined $1,300 for a list of drug offences by the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Caught half naked throwing cash

Local Partners

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

It's a long-awaited safety addition for our local schoolkids.

Setting a new date to save our Koalas

PEEK-A-BOO: Phoebe with her new joey, making this the fifth year she's raised a baby.

Gympie conservation groups are getting on board

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary April 4-9

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

life really is meant 2 be this simple!

1 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 NOW ONLY...

Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the maddening crowd, completely off the grid and self-sufficient? Thinking weekender! Thinking of...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $140,000!

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON SITE...

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

TIMELESS BEAUTY IN MEDICAL PRECINCT

81 Channon Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 1 1 $299,000

It is rare that you get a property with this much to offer. If you're looking for the authentic Queenslander, look no further! If you're looking for the best...

URGENT SALE !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

CONTEMPORARY HOME TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Brooks Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 4 $489,000

What a view! This property will tick all the boxes. Situated on a 1.36ha (3.36 acres) on a no through road with amazing views and just a short drive to Gympie CBD...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

21 Palmer Court, The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 $329,000

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

DEVELOPMENT SITE DEAL

11 Phoenix Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $675,000

Perfectly positioned, flood free and with-in walking distance to schools, and sporting fields, this really is a hidden gem. The block is a gently sloping 3526m2.

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!