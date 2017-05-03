Borumba Dam body still a mystery - testing continues

HUMAN remains found in a car at the bottom of Borumba Dam last month are yet to be identified, police confirmed earlier today.

Stuart Gatehouse was driving a 1986 Red Holden VL commodore with Tasmanian Registration CG3270.

Detective Sergeant David Harbison of Maroochydore CIB said testing is still taking place to identify the skeletal remains and to find the cause of death.

He said a post mortem was conducted last week and police had been provided with a preliminary report but were waiting on a formal report before information about the cause of death could be released.



He said DNA testing was still taking place and could take weeks.

The vehicle the remains were found in was previously confirmed as belonging to missing person Stuart Gatehouse who disappeared 13 years ago on his way from Kenilworth to Gympie.



Originally from Tasmania but living and working in Kenilworth at the time, the family man who police described as 'liked' was last seen in April 2004 when he was 45 years old.

Mr Gatehouse was reported missing to Tasmanian Police by his father Kevin Gatehouse who knew his son was living at a property at Kenilworth and was planning to drive to Gympie and further on to Maryborough to visit his brother.



But he never arrived. His Holden Commodore was found submerged 15m near the dam's boat ramp by a fisherman who was using sounder equipment during a fishing competition last month.

It has been the only breakthrough in the 'unusual case' where "the car had just disappeared off the face of the earth” Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said referring to the case in Missing Person's Week last year.

"We focused on the possible movements of Gatehouse from when he left Kenilworth to Gympie around the Kandanga Range,” Det Snr Sgt Edwards said.

"We had a helicopter survey the area without success.

"It is quite mountainous and full of steep terrain and woodlands. It is an area people don't traverse.”

Imbil police Senior Constable Bill Greer said while the number plates of the car matched Mr Gatehouse's car, nothing could be confirmed on the identity of the skeletal remains or how they got there until tests came back.