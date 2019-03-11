Dog killed in heatwave had no access to water

THE RSPCA are "lost for words" after a dog died in extreme heat condition after being tethered with no shelter or water, with another two dogs were seized.

Two dogs were seized from a property at Boronia Heights today - both were tethered on heavy chains with no shelter or water, and one of them had died.

"Words fail us," RSPCA's Michael Beatty said.

"Despite the warnings and despite the help of the media to relay the warnings, some people still aren't listening."

Shockingly, another dog in Marsden [pictured below] was found on a very short tether with its mouth taped shut, meaning it was unable to pant or drink and could have died.

Mr Beatty said it boils down to "unbelievable stupidity and callous indifference as temperatures skyrocket".

"If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes," he said.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die."

This dog in Marsden was found tethered to a pole with its mouth bound so tightly it was unable to drink. Picture: Supplied

He said a rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can also become fatal.

"It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place," he said.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."

In 2018, RSPCA QLD received a nearly 1500 calls about dogs being left in hot cars and well over 2000 calls about animals being left with no shade and in some cases no water either.

They urge Queenslanders who see animals in distress to contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 ANIMAL.