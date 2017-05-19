Born to Gympie Show business, literally

SHOW BABY: Sandra Collins gets around Gympie Showgrounds like she was born there, which she was.

SANDRA Collins has every reason to feel right at home at the Gympie Show.

She was born there.

"... in an ambulance, on Show Friday, 50 years ago,” Mrs Collins said as she paused on her way around the Show Ring.

A show business baby, in an especially Gympie sort of way, Mrs Collins explained that the Show seems to have been a big part of her family's history, in happy ways and sad.

"I had my daughter on Show day too, but I went to hospital, not like Mum.

"It's always pretty special at Show time.

"Mum felt me arriving, went to the Pavilion and they called the ambulance.

"She had me before they could leave for the hospital.”

The sad part has to do with her father.

"Dad died last year when we were at the Show.

"He was in the intensive care ward and they rang us.

"We all got called up to the hospital,” she said.

Mrs Collins is hoping for a much more normal Show this year.

History is all part of the Gympie Show, as well as the displays of the latest technology and the latest creations of the region, from primary produce and cookery to photography, craft and artwork of all kinds.

Milton Hose was among Machinery Alley small engine enthusiasts, bringing history to life with his 1927 Petter Handyman two-stroke engine.

Up in the Pavilion, Tom Codde was volunteering in the honey section, as he has every year since 1985, while Hamish Lamb judged 83 entries from all over.