Boreen Point artists make an impression

NEW EXHIBITION: Michele Knightley's Forest eco-print will be on display at the Pomona Railway Gallery.

INSPIRED by their local natural environment at Boreen Point, artists Michele Knightley and Margaret Moon have been tuning in to the beauty that nature provides.

Their latest artworks, which go on show at the Pomona Railway Station Gallery next Friday, combine the mediums of printmaking, eco-dyeing, drawing and bookbinding.

The practise of contact printing with plants, also known as eco-dyeing, draws pigments directly from the leaves to make a print on either fabric or paper.

Michele's love of native plants has inspired lots of experimental printmaking with leaves she collects locally at Boreen Point.

Emperor gum moth by Michele Knightley.

A retired teacher, Margaret brings her passion for learning and teaching to the eco-dye workshops and a lifelong love of drawing, printing and watercolour.

A collection of their works will be on show at the Pomona Railway Station Gallery from Friday, February 24 until Wednesday, March 29, including a workshop teaching the eco-dye method on Saturday, March 4.

If you love gardening, bushwalking or are a nature enthusiast, this workshop is definitely for you.

No previous artistic experience is required and all material will be supplied.

For more information about the eco-dye workshop, email margaret.jane.moon@gmail.com.