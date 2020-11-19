Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Borders to be opened by Christmas, despite SA lockdown: PM

by Nathan Edwards
19th Nov 2020 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has this morning doubled down on wanting state borders to be open by Christmas, empathizing everything is "performing well" in South Australia.

The comment comes as the PM thanked locked-down South Australians for their patience and co-operation and assured the measures being taken were meant to help Australia "stay ahead".

Talking this morning fresh off a plane from Japan, Mr Morrison revealed there is some uncertainty about how far the latest breakout had spread in SA, he said he was confident the state's lockdown would only last six days.

"I'm reasonably confident. This was intended as a precaution to ensure … we could stay ahead of that (further cases)," he said

"This is a pandemic, a virus that sets new rules. It means we have to be especially cautious."

Scott Morrison maintains Queensland’s borders will be open to all states by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland
Scott Morrison maintains Queensland’s borders will be open to all states by Christmas. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

The Prime Minister also stopped short of criticising WA and Queensland's border closures to SA, instead praising each state's efforts in what he described as the "strongest of any country in the world", in terms of coronavirus response.

"I think we have to step back and look at what is happening in Australia," he added.

"(Other) nations, all of them would envy Australia's experience and how we are handling this."

Despite the snap ongoing border closures, Mr Morrison said he wants all state borders opened by Christmas and that his government would support SA "in every single way we can".

Originally published as Borders to be opened by Xmas, despite SA lockdown: PM

More Stories

australia borders coronavirus covid-19 editors picks pm queensland sa scott morrison south australia victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen among two in hospital after late night Gympie crash

        Premium Content Teen among two in hospital after late night Gympie crash

        News A vehicle rolled into an embankment just before 11pm.

        • 19th Nov 2020 9:02 AM
        Man dead after Origin night pub fight

        Premium Content Man dead after Origin night pub fight

        Crime 29-year-old charged after man dies in altercation at Caboolture hotel

        LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        Grieving Gympie widow’s drug problem leads to driving ban

        Premium Content Grieving Gympie widow’s drug problem leads to driving ban

        News The 59-year-old also failed to provide enough saliva for testing after cops pulled...