YOUR LETTERS: Border restrictions warranted

TAKING Victoria, if not Brazil, the US and other high transmission areas as examples, it is apparent COVID-19 is highly contagious and the closure of Queensland's borders until today - and altogether for Victorians - has been the way to go.

Unfortunately many businesses and individuals have been severely impacted.

However, we can be thankful Queensland, until now, has been a success health-wise, if not economically.

Weighing up these two facts, it is better to be above ground than either in hospital or dead.

Claire Jolliffe, Buderim

IT IS incomprehensible that close-knit groups of various nationalities in Victorian housing blocks appeared not have been given sufficient COVID isolation instructions in several languages or weren't aware of the implications involved.

Surely there would have been someone among those groups with fairly good English to alert others to the danger, not only to themselves but to the country.

The necessary isolation is not one of oppression but of protection for all Australian residents.

Patricia Russell, Mackay

NO MORE ALCOHOL OUTLETS

THE attempt by convenience stores and garages to be able to sell alcohol (C-M, July 9) strikes me as peculiar.

Smokers are constantly vilified and subject to regular tax hikes on tobacco products. Yet alcohol and gambling cause much greater and more social problems in society.

The only reason convenience stores in Queensland want to sell alcohol is money, and that takes precedence over mounting social problems brought about through its consumption.

Could that be because the alcohol and gambling lobbies are much more powerful and can therefore dictate much more to politicians than can tobacco companies?

On the topic of tobacco products, I have always maintained that if everyone gave up the use of tobacco next month for instance, the government would quickly look at where it can regain all the tax income from tobacco products.

Significantly increasing taxes on alcohol would never turn imbibers away from their craving for it.

There is no need for more alcohol outlets. There are already plenty.

Roger Green, Little Mountain

CLOSED TO CHINA

WHY is China blustering and threatening other nations and their citizens?

Is China's economy going downhill due to trade, travel, COVID-19, restrictions etc, and is it running out of supplies/food?

No exports/imports are probably having a drastic effect on China and they don't see that making threats will not help them.

And trying to save face won't either.

Thousands of non-Chinese people held in labour and re-education camps will be the first to starve.

The Communist government should look at China's history so as not to repeat it.

Our border should be fully closed to China until the government wakes up to itself.

Glen Townsend, Emu Park

I THINK the less Australia has to do with China the better.

China, under the Chinese Communist Party, is a totalitarian monster with an appalling human rights record.

The Chinese Communist Party has a loathing of democracy and free speech, hence its oppression of freedom in China and now Hong Kong.

Immigrants from China, whether on student visas or work visas, should be monitored closely as many may be stooges of the Chinese Communist Party, here to harass and spy on other Chinese students.

Gavan Duffy, Edens Landing

THANK you Les Bryant (Letters, July 7) for remembering the refugees here on the backburner for eight years already.

Hong Kong and Taiwan dual Australian citizens will lobby hard to give access to resettlement of their family and friends. Who wouldn't?

People fleeing persecution, who get to Australia, are legally allowed to claim protection here, and in our system will be assessed and, if determined to be refugees, cannot

be returned.

Security checks are mandatory and democracy advocates who can prove their persecution are likely to be accepted. Australia's gain.

But what about the refugees who came by boat since 2013 and have been in detention or in our community with the insecurity of only a temporary visa for years?

Frederika Steen, Chapel Hill

DUPED BY HANSON

PAULINE Hanson stands for nothing, can achieve nothing without major party support in the Senate and dupes people like Crispin Walters (Letters, July 8) into believing that she is fair dinkum.

Good on Channel 9 for ceasing to give her a platform to spread hatred, fear and falsehoods.

Yes, I was once a politician and I'm happy to stand my record against hers any day.

Robert Schwarten, North Rockhampton

BABY VISIT CAN WAIT

MICK Fanning's fiancee believes she should be accorded special dispensation in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis so that her mother can come from a COVID-19 hotspot to be at the forthcoming birth of the couple's child.

COVID-19 affects everyone, be they British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro et al.

It matters not whether you're a sporting superstar or a perceived "celebrity".

Everyone's at risk and needs to be treated the same.

My daughter gave birth to my first grandchild in London where she works on June 13 with the added pressure of not having any family.

The earliest her mother and I will be able to see the little munchkin will likely be July next year, which we have to accept as this is for the overall good, and there's no point complaining or expecting special treatment.

We're all in this together and need to be treated equally.

Mick Storrs, Caloundra

AFL OPPORTUNITY LOST

WITH the easing of restrictions, including the ability to attend sporting events at major stadiums, I understood up to 20,000 spectators were allowed.

I have attempted to purchase tickets to attend the Adelaide v West Coast AFL game at the Gabba on Saturday, thinking we would be supporting the AFL and the Gabba, while allowing ourselves an afternoon of entertainment.

However, I have been advised that no general admission seats will be sold for this game, and the only tickets available were for club members.

I cannot imagine that either club has a significant membership base here in Queensland and it would appear that the game will be played in a mostly empty stadium denying local sports fans an opportunity to see the game.

Ironically, the AFL game on Sunday between Richmond and Sydney at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast does have members and general admission tickets available.

If the AFL wants the fans' support, it must in turn support the fans.

Gary Eastwood, Mooloolaba

Litter strewn across a field.

SLAP TAX ON FAST-FOOD POLLUTERS

ON MY doctor's advice I go for an hour's walk every day armed with a $9 grabber from Bunnings and a large Aldi plastic shopping bag and pick up large amounts of litter.

On a walk of a few kilometres the bag is full.

I have been retired for a couple of years. When people ask me why I'm picking up litter I tell them I'm getting paid by the Federal Government - it is called the old-age pension. I am doing something in return.

There is a huge army of people with time on their hands - retirees, the unemployed, even low-risk prisoners, as is the practice in many countries.

If it was possible to get them picking up litter we could have a pristine environment where it would be a pleasure to be out and about.

Perhaps tax takeaway fast food and drinks in plastic containers to the hilt to cover the cost of cleaning up after uncaring, lazy consumers.

Perhaps education is needed. I remember an ad campaign in the 1980s telling people the consequences of littering, one of which is that plastic ends up in waterways and the oceans and there is a terrible toll on sea life.

If my home town is an indication of the litter problem I would hate to see the rest of Australia.

Glen Stumer, Kingaroy

