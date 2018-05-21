Border control hits home for Gympie women

WRONG PLACE: Structures in the wrong place provided an unpleasant surprise for two Southside women.

TWO Southside women have been fined in Gympie Magistrates Court over structures built on a road reserve by previous owners of their property.

The women, Carolyn Elizabeth Brown and Lauren Faye Williams, were each fined $1000 and ordered to pay legal costs of $798 after they pleaded guilty to a Gympie Regional Council charge of unauthorised development on a road reserve.

The women admitted failing to act on a council order to rectify the problem, but magistrate Chris Callaghan said he would be reluctant to order demolition of one of the structures involved, a two-car carport which had been built slightly over the property boundary, before the women bought their Johns Rd property.

The council's legal representative told the court two sheds and a tank had been removed from the road reserve, but a fence remained in the wrong place as did a corner of the garage.

The women told the court the unlawful structures were built before they bought the property and had not shown up in any of the pre-purchase legal searches they had commissioned in 2006.

The fence would be coming down this weekend, they said.

They had unknowingly taken measurements from a survey peg which had been pointed out to them, but which were in the wrong place.

They said they had been slow to comply with council requirements because they did not have the money.