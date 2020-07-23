YOUR SAY IN LETTERS: Border checks a failure

IT IS mind-boggling that Queensland police have allowed nearly 200 people to slip through the home quarantine net (C-M, July 22).

Why didn't the police sight their passports and take the number, or at least photo ID with a number?

What a procedural stuff up.

This is a blunder of Victorian proportions that could bring Queensland to the same sorry situation as Melbourne is in.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll needs to lift her game.

Paul Everingham, Hamilton

IT'S most unsettling to read that authorities are desperately searching for 185 reckless and selfish people who have evaded checkpoints and illegally entered Queensland from interstate and overseas.

Queensland's exemplary handling of the worst pandemic this century is the envy not only of other states but the world, and avoiding stringent quarantine orders by giving false phone numbers and addresses is

not on.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has enough on her hands containing this unprecedented virus without having to waste police resources chasing these irresponsible people.

When caught, they should face the full force of the law, and as far as overseas evaders are concerned, l agree with Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers when he said "deport the offenders" and ban them from coming back.

Let's keep the Sunshine State safe.

Rudolf Bojtschuk, Brisbane City

BECAUSE a number plate is from interstate does not necessarily denote the people in the vehicle are as well.

Some folks don't always have their plates changed when moving states.

However, if the police would like to carry out a blitz, there are many Victorian and NSW number-plated vehicles on the Sunshine Coast. Quite a few of them can be seen at various resort-style lodgings.

If any of the occupants are here illegally, they deserve the full force of the law as outlined by the police union's Ian Leavers.

It is unfair for police to be expected to chase after these offenders when they are already stretched and demoralised.

Claire Jolliffe, Buderim

********

JOBS SUBSIDY MILKED

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has wasted $6 billion by giving JobKeeper wage subsidies to

part-timers, which were greater than the wages they were previously paid.

He has now announced that such waste will be reduced after September by limiting part-timers' subsidies to $750 per week, even if the part-time work had only been on a Saturday morning.

His excuses that government computers couldn't generate payments based on hours worked and that some part-timers worked in more than one job are inadequate.

Surely a competent Treasurer would have told him that the entitlement of part-timers should

be limited to their total actual pre-COVID part-time work hours?

Any amount paid in excess of that could be readily recovered through the tax system, much like HECS debts.

All he had to do was to announce it before the $1500 per week payments commenced.

Sean McGinn, Clifton Beach

IT IS, at best, a bad look for the government to be announcing a reduction in the level of JobSeeker benefits saying that the current amount is a discouragement for people to seek jobs.

Putting aside that there are few jobs available, this is the same government that says it's unsafe for any of them to go to work in Parliament.

B.J. Cavanagh, Tarragindi

**********

LESSONS NOT LEARNT

COLUMNIST Miranda Devine (C-M, July 22) documented what many of us have known for decades.

The insidious creep from education to indoctrination started in the 1970s.

But what hope is there when most teachers leave their already Left-drenched high schools to complete four excruciating years of socialist brainwashing.

Then they go straight back into schools to perpetuate the whole sorry business without ever experiencing the hard facts of life.

Being a service kid, I attended six primary and three high schools, completing Grades 10-12 in Australia.

Back in the 1960s we learnt facts and were left to make up our minds after we'd gathered enough worldly knowledge to do so.

Richard Marman, Meridan Plains

*********

HISTORY OF EXPLOITATION

LIKE many readers I usually appreciate the cool and well-thought-out observations of your columnist Mike O'Connor.

But with respect to his column about the sorry plight of Indigenous people in this country (C-M, July 21), I think much more could be said.

In a nutshell, white people conveniently and generally look on the Indigenous situation with blinkers on. In other words, they prefer to see only what they want to see.

Is it realistic to expect an Indigenous person, male or female, young or old, to respect cultural norms which have been foisted on them from not so long ago?

Sure some Indigenous people seem to be able to adapt more easily to the white man's ways, customs, and values but, in my experience, the average Indigenous person to this day struggles with their ingrained characteristics far different from those of dominant Europeans

and/or Asians.

The truly sad and bad aspect about the Indigenous situation is, in my opinion, their exploitation by the "whites" - those who brought with them their diseases, alcohol and financial handouts.

Richard K. Tiainen, Holland Park West

**********

CHANGE ISN'T NEEDED

IT'S time David Muir (Letters, July 20), Donald Maclean (Letters, July 22) and their republic buddies moved on.

The system we are using now is working well and with no interference or costs from the British monarchy, except for an occasional visit, which is no different to any other country's leader visiting.

The cost for Australia to change would be astronomical and could ill-afford for the foreseeable future.

The cost just to hold another referendum would be in the millions of dollars.

Then the cost to change everything over would be in the billions of dollars, which Australia does not have and won't have for generations to come.

As the old saying goes, why try to fix something that isn't broken.

If the advocates for change want to live in a republic country feel free and move to one somewhere else in the world.

Ray Evans, Beenleigh South

*********

Shoppers not social distancing on the escalators at a shopping centre. Picture: Justin Lloyd

VIGILANCE IS REQUIRED TO FIGHT COVID

"VIGILANCE" was the word used in your Editorial (C-M, July 20) in reference to the sporting situation in Queensland, hosting not only the AFL, but the netball, due to coronavirus.

Vigilance is required not only in sports but in all situations in adhering to social-distancing rules now that Queensland is lifting restrictions.

It has been my experience that some people are misunderstanding what this means. Or are they?

Having to inform an elderly man next to me recently that he was not observing the 1.5-metre rule, after he also removed a sign that informed him he could not sit there, his answer to me was "Why do you care? Nobody else does!" He then walked off in a huff with indignation.

Notifying the manager of the incident, he too was disappointed that it happened and assured me they would

keep an eye on instructing the 1.5-metre rule.

Vigilance, along with attitude changes, are required. But how will that be achieved when clearly many don't care?

I fear it will all be "stuffed up".

Susan McLochlan, Caboolture South

**********

FANNING CONFLICT

WHO would want to be a president, prime minister or any other leader of a country in the world today?

Recent events have been catastrophic, and reactions to them have been mostly inflammatory and aimed at ordinary humans trying to stem the carnage.

We have so far endured the ravages of climate and COVID-19. Could conflict be just around the corner?

If citizens would just take a step back and consider why they are so reluctant to obey instructions designed for their safety, instead of protesting and rioting, burning and looting, shouting and shooting, they might realise that instead of helping a world on the brink of disaster they are actually fanning the flames.

Peter Corran, Wakerley

*********

Join the conversation. Send your letters to couriermail.com.au/letters or email to letters@couriermail.com.au

Originally published as Border checks a failure