Crime

Prisoner charged with cellmate’s murder

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Jun 2019 3:38 PM
DETECTIVES have charged a prisoner with murder after an inmate with whom he was sharing a cell was found dead at Borallon jail, west of Brisbane.

Queensland Corrective Services said a 27-year-old man was found by staff about 5am yesterday.

Police today confirmed an 42-year-old prisoner at the centre had been charged with the murder.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

Queensland Corrective Services said yesterday prison officers attempted resuscitation but the man could not be revived.

"Queensland Police Service was notified of the incident and we are assisting them with the matter," QCS said in a statement.

"Incidents of this nature are challenging and difficult, and we thank our officers for their attempts to assist the man.

"They are being supported by management and employee support services.

"Our condolences go to the man's family and friends."

