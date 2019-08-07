Bootcamp the latest miracle in Tristan's recovery

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tristan Sik and friends at boot camp

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tristan Sik and friends at boot camp

IT HAS been two years since 13-year-old Rainbow Beach boy Tristan Sik was involved in a devastating accident with a car while riding his push bike.

The collision left Tristan with critical injuries and brain damage, and doctors did not hold high hopes for his future.

Twenty-four months later Tristan is 15 years old and light years ahead of where his doctors thought he would be in his rehabilitation, learning to walk again and to understand and be involved at school and in the world around him.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tristan Sik and dog 2019

Tristan and his family hold hopes that, given time, he will be able to learn how to ride his bike again. His cognitive development is improving every day and everyone who knows Tristan is blown away by his amazing results and progress.

"He's really made a lot of progress” his mother Carolyn Elder said this week.

"He's just leaps and bounds beyond where they thought he'd be.”

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tristan Sik exercising

The proud mum is happy to report that Tristan is taking four classes at Victory College this semester - English, Maths, Agriculture, and Design Tech - and regularly stays at school for two full days and two half days out of the week.

Tristan's hard work and determination is paying off as he makes good grades in his classes, recently receiving an A+ for his work in maths.

He is making strides academically and physically with the help of his family and classmates.

At a recent class trip to Emu Gully, Tristan's class had one of the fastest times recorded for the venue's boot camp, leaving organisers amazed at both the finishing time and the teamwork and friendship the class shared with Tristan as they helped him participate.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Tristan Sik and friends at boot camp

Sometime within the next month, Tristan and his family will also be participating in a focus group at the Queensland Children's Health Hospital, where he was first cared for after the accident.

The focus will be on the prospective outcome versus the actual outcome for patients like Tristan.

Mrs Elder said the family was looking forward to participating in the focus group and welcomed the chance to help doctors and staff at the hospital become more familiar with how to handle cases like Tristan's, where his progress has surpassed the doctors' highest hopes.

The family is also looking forward to seeing the hospital staff again.

Many of them regard Tristan as their "miracle” and have a close relationships with the family.

"They've all been such a great help,” Mrs Elder said. "They really do think of Tristan as one of their babies. He's their little miracle.”