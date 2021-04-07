BOOT OR HOOT: Bundy has say on new scooter initiative

Bundaberg Regional Council has partnered up with Neuron to deliver an e-scooter hire service allowing locals and tourists to explore the CBD, coast and surrounds.

It’s been just short of a week since the bright orange e-scooters arrived in Bundaberg and locals have had their say.

On Monday the NewsMail asked readers in a Facebook post to share their thoughts on the new initiative who shared their different views.

While some weren’t fully convinced, the majority of Bundaberg appears to have hopped on board.

Anne Festing said she thinks “they’re awesome – such a great way to get around town and the coast.”

In agreeance, Kristy Orpin said “love them – they are great fun.”

While Chez Weston said “they are a great idea for Bundy, but have to say annoying on the track linking Bargara to the Basin.”

Some commented and raised their concerns about users leaving the e-scooters in random places.

Jacqui Stoddart said she thought they were a great idea but “surely this rain can‘t be doing them any justice … I counted over 25 scooters just awkwardly abandoned on the side of the road between Bargara and town yesterday.”

Lauraine Crosbie said “why are they left everywhere? Surely a refundable deposit would stop that?”

On the flip side, William Joseph said “I’m enjoying spotting them in really unusual places – (it’s) become a fun game.”

Catherine Baumann said it was “good to see kids out and off Xbox.”

Seconding these sentiments, Kylie Santo said “they are great – I think the ages could go from 15 not 18 … better than having kids sit inside playing video games.”

While others fear that children under 18 are allegedly accessing the e-scooters.

Colette Meredith said “I know they are for 18 and over, but maybe the owners of the app need to put ID proof in way of scanning license or 18+ card as I‘ve nearly hit several teenagers riding across road in front of me with no regard to traffic at all.”

While noting it was something new Betty Hodson said “Just on dark Saturday, we almost hit three riders racing each other around the roundabout near (Guzman Y) Gomez … not the easiest to see.”

And Sam Franchetto said “I went to pick up my daughter from the train station last night and there were young boys on the road … no lights, dark clothes on – was hard to see them and it was like nearly 10pm.”

Others shared their disappointment after witnessing some people allegedly using them irresponsibly, but said if everyone co-operated it was a great initiative for the region.

Connor Dwyer said “they are awesome – little ways to get around fast and great fun … there are some people who use them incorrectly but we can’t let them ruin it for everyone.”

And Tam Limpus said “I think they are great if used correctly but always someone to ruin it.”

The partnership between Bundaberg Regional Council and Neuron is a 12-month trial with the possibility of an expansion depending on how much the e-scooter hire service is embraced.

Through the service, Neuron has created 25 local jobs – 15 of which have already been filled with 250 scooters split between Bargara and Bundaberg’s CBD.

The e-scooters are equipped with a range of safety features, GPS tracking, no-ride and reduced speed zones.

Staff members are also following COVID-19 safe practices and wiping down every scooter with hospital-grade disinfectant between uses.

Neuron’s regional manager Jayden Bryant previously said riders must be 18 years and older and it was expected that users follow guidelines and do the right thing.

