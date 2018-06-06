Boost for Wide Bay businesses

START-UP businesses in Wide Bay will be given additional help to apply for the Incubator Support initiative.

Federal Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien, said the government wanted businesses to have the best chance to develop innovative ideas and get them into local and global markets.

"I'm confident the additional support and advice these expert facilitators provide to incubators and start-up hubs will help to foster successful new ventures in Wide Bay, bringing economic benefits to our local area and creating jobs,” Mr O'Brien said.

A new regional specialist will be appointed to assist local incubators through the application process. The facilitator for Wide Bay, Mark Phillips, will provide advice, help people develop professional networks in Australia and overseas, and develop local links with business, industry, universities, research institutions and government.

This support builds on the government's commitment to expand support for regional incubators at the 2016 election where $15 million was provided to expand the Incubator Support Program to ensure more innovative businesses, particularly in regional and rural areas, are able to access the resources and networks needed to grow.

Regional incubators and start-up hubs often struggle to find funding, gain in-kind support from local businesses and councils, or understand how to develop a business case to successfully apply for government support. Since its launch, the Incubator Support Programme has awarded almost $6.3 million to 15 new and existing incubators across Australia since September 2016.

Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Michaelia Cash said the increased focus on regional applicants reflected the importance the government placed on regional development and growth.

"The Coalition Government is investing in science and innovation to ensure we grow new businesses and create jobs all over Australia.

For more information, including how to apply for an Incubator Support initiative grant, go to www.business.gov.au/assistance/entrepreneurs-programme.