Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

Gympie’s Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival will be ready for lights, cameras and action next year, with Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announcing an $18,250 grant for the event.

Mr O’Brien announced the festival would receive funding through the Regional Arts Fund Community Grants program, delivered in Queensland by the Flying Arts Alliance.

“The Heart of Gold Festival is one of the Gympie region’s long-running landmark events, with more than 7000 people taking part, and I am delighted it has received this funding to deliver an exciting new program next year,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The funding will be used for a new initiative called The Prospect, which is a conceptual exhibition space inspired by a gold-mining ‘prospect’, to educate, inspire and connect audiences while also paying homage to Gympie’s heritage.

“Many important events like the Heart of Gold Festival have been cancelled or postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this funding is more important than ever to ensure the Wide Bay continues to have a vibrant, thriving arts and cultural scene.”

The Australian Government is providing more than $668,000 through the latest Regional Arts Fund Community Grants round to support regional artists and arts organisations.

“The recipients of the Community Grants program reflect Australia’s rich and diverse arts sector, with projects to be delivered by a wide range of community groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, youth, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, older Australians and people with disability,” Minister for

Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, said.

“The funding will help these organisations and individuals develop new works and performances, and create opportunities to engage local communities.”

Each year the Government provides around $3.5 million through the Regional Arts Fund, which is an Australian Government program that supports sustainable cultural development in regional and remote communities. The program is managed by Regional Arts Australia and delivered by regional arts organisations in each state and territory.

For the full list of recipients and more information visit: www.arts.gov.au/funding-and-support/regional-arts-fund