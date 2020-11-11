Booming coast business to open new Gympie store

OPENING IN GYMPIE: Sunshine Coast Washers and Fridges Lea-Anne Buck (second left), John Buck (centre), their children Jane and Patrick with the Sea FM Crew..

FURNITURE and white goods business Sunshine Coast Washers and Fridges is poised to officially open the doors to its new outlet in Gympie next Monday.

The store is located behind Petstock on the Bruce Highway at the Monkland, in the site once occupied by Godfreys Vacuum Cleaner Shop.

Owner John Buck bought the business two years ago and said he since grown it 100 per cent.

It was originally started by Sunshine Coast electrician Greg Jackson in 1982. Mr Jackson was an electrician and offered repairs and maintenance, and then started whitegoods in the 1980s.

“He built an established brand and entrenched this in the mind of Sunshine Coasters with a jingle, which everyone knows,” Mr Buck said.

In 2018, Mr Jackson sold the business to Mr Buck and his wife Lea-Anne Buck and went to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Since then, upgrades to the daily operations have brought the business into the modern era.

“A fully cloud-based POS system and an e-commerce website – with further upgrades and improvements to come – has been installed,” Mr Buck said.

OPENING IN GYMPIE: Sunshine Coast Washers and Fridges: Daniel, sales manager, at a Sea FM Broadcast day at Maroochydore, playing with John and Lea-Anne's children (his niece and nephew), Jane and Patrick.

“SCWF’s Google ranking of 1.3 at the time of purchase is today sitting at 4.4.

“Due to the incredible team, totally new and improved, being customer-centric and offering ideal solutions to customer’s requirements, the business has grown 100% in the two years of new ownership, and we are now bringing the SCWF value to Gympie.

“SCWF offer quality products, at 20% - 60%, off the RRP for new items which may have a scratch or dent, been returned to the manufacturer and repaired by the manufacturer then sent out for sale again, or have come in a ripped box; these are then called Factory Seconds. All these products come with a manufacturer’s warranty

“In June 2020 we purchased a local furniture manufacturer, Chill Design Furniture, along with their bed designs, and now sell quality bedroom furniture.

“Along with this, we offer a range of outdoor furniture sourced from other locally based importers/suppliers.

Michael from Sunshine Coast Washers and Fridges, which opens in Gympie officially on Monday.

“SCWF believe that in a growing area like Gympie people deserve the choice of this niche product offering, without having to drive to Maroochydore.”

The Gympie store has employed two Gympie local residents, and one was at Maroochydore yesterday being trained.

“I had originally intended to get something going in Gympie in January or February next year,” Mr Buck said. But when the store next to PetStock became available, and was so perfect, the opportunity was too good to pass up and the expansion happened.

The business posted to its Facebook page this week:

“The Gympie store is opening in the second week of November...

“Free Delivery - Gympie - we’re setting up on Monday, Shop 2 281-283 Brisbane Road. With a soft launch followed by Signage from Signarama Gympie the next week - free delivery for any online orders delivered to Gympie and installed to your home next week while we bring stock from Maroochydore...”