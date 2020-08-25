Boomer blasts Aussie’s COVID ‘complaints’

A Q&A panel made up chiefly of young people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic found themselves facing some brutal boomer energy on Monday night.

The panel were asked by an audience member why they complained so much and were told they had it easy compared to the 1950s.

But the audience member, "Maria from Mosman", didn't get it all her own way, with one panellist retorting that young people had sacrificed much during the coronavirus pandemic including "sport and hobbies".

Meanwhile, an answer on immigration had the ABC show's host Hamish Macdonald baffled and left asking a panellist, "what does that mean?"

Billed "generation COVID", Monday's episode had a smattering of MPs dialling in but the panel was mainly composed of younger Australians including entrepreneur Scott Yung and musician Hamani Tanginoa.

Ahmed Hassan from Melbourne was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. Picture: ABC. a

A questioner from the audience said younger people had copped criticism throughout the pandemic, "but most of the people in my suburb are over 50 and I still seen them out and about as if nothing has changed".

"I've barely heard any compassion for us, despite the fact these are supposed to be the best years of our life and we are the generation who will be affected for most of our lives."

"When will young people stop being blamed for the pandemic", she asked?

"At times we see some young people making decisions that aren't exactly in the greatest interest to the rest of Australia and at times we are getting tarred with that same brush," said farmer Kate McBride.

"We can play a terrible role in spreading this virus if we're doing the wrong thing.

"But there's a lot of young people that understand we need to protect our grandparents and our parents as well and from what I've seen young people are very considerate of what's going on."

"We're all in it together," added Mr Yung.

"This is not a blame game. It's when teamwork kicks in that we're going to get results."

SELF PROCLAIMED BOOMER: MARIA FROM MOSMAN

But that wasn't how Maria Hreglich, from the ritzy Sydney north shore suburb of Mosman where the average house price is around $3 million, saw things.

"Why are all these young people complaining?

"I am the first generation of the Baby Boomers. We did not have very much. We worked hard and saved.

"Not this throwaway society the young live in now. They are not prepared to sacrifice; whatever goes wrong, it's not their fault; and they are not prepared to do whatever it takes to get on."

Maria from Mosman berated young people on Q&A.

Melburnian Ahmed Hassan didn't agree with Ms Hreglich's assessment of younger Australians, particularly as he'd had to sacrifice his health after he was rushed to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

"I've never felt something like that before. Just your whole body was shaking. It took full control and I couldn't even stand up or walk."

Mr Hassan - who is the co-founder of Youth Activating Youth, an organisation that aims to support disadvantaged young multicultural Australians - said it was too "easy to point the finger at the younger generation."

"Young people are suffering so much. They're sacrificing as much as they can. They've sacrificed their education, their jobs; their mental health is in a very dire state.

"What else do you want them to do? Their sporting and hobbies. They're staying at home.

"For the older generation to say we've gone through this and done this. We shouldn't point the finger."

Ms McBride said everyone was having to compromise.

"I probably won't be able to graduate like all my friends who have finished in the past have been able too. We're in a hardship that no-one has experienced before and we're all being affected in different ways whether you're from rural areas or from the city.

Ms Hreglich copped heat online with some pointing out she lived in one of the wealthiest corners of the country.

"Maria from Mosman complaining about young people complaining …" said one.

"Boomers are ready to sacrifice anything except franking credits, negative gearing or to pay a carbon price to help save the planet," said another.

One man "agreed with most of what Maria" had said.

"There are far too many young people that consider sport as something important in their lives and a valid career choice. We all need to forget about sport and socialising for a while and focus on what us important in life."

The program also touched on mental health, university fees and what effect dipping into superannuation could have on future savings.

Host Hamish Macdonald was perplexed by one answer that was seemed to be simultaneously pro and anti-immigration.

ANSWER STUMPS MACDONALD

However, a question on post-COVID careers had Macdonald scratching his head when it came to one of the panellist's answers.

My Yung, who was the Liberal candidate in the state seat of Kogarah in Sydney's south, said schools and universities weren't doing enough to equip graduates for the jobs of the future.

"We could replace legal studies with entrepreneurship. Rather than getting teaching kids how to sue each other, let's get them to learn how to start businesses," he said.

"If Australians could be the best in the world, then we don't need other people coming to our country. Of course, we welcome immigration but Australian jobs for Australians first."

"Are you saying less migration?" asked Macdonald.

"More migration - but Australian jobs first for Australians," said Mr Yung.

"What does that mean?" said the Q&A host after the Sydneysider seemed to be both pro and anti immigration in the same sentence.

"Those jobs need to be given to Australians first," said Mr Yung.

"But Australians have got to be ready to step up to be good enough for those jobs. I'm starting a business but none of those things were taught to me in school."

Originally published as Boomer blasts Aussie's COVID 'complaints'