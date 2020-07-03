Menu
Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was involved in this highlight reel hit in the Storm vs Roosters instant classic.
News

BOOM! Tino’s highlight reel hit in Storm v Roosters classic

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
3rd Jul 2020 4:25 PM
NRL: Here comes the BOOM!

Gympie NRL dynamo Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has kept his highlight reel 2020 season on a roll, delivering a huge hit in his Melbourne Storm’s golden point win over the Sydney Roosters last night.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Storm is tackled by Curtis Sironen of the Sea Eagles during the Round One NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm at Brookvale Oval in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Storm is tackled by Curtis Sironen of the Sea Eagles during the Round One NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm at Brookvale Oval in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

READ MORE: Tino does Gympie proud as Storm thump Warriors

The hulking forward combined with teammate Brandon Smith to inflict brutal force on Roosters prop Lindsay Collins at the 31-minute mark, while the teams were locked on the scoreboard at six points apiece.

The punishing tackle drew the admiration of the Thursday Night Footy commentary team, and found itself nestled among the highlights posted by the NRL on social media today.

In what is already being dubbed a classic NRL contest, Tino’s Storm triumphed 27-25 in a thrilling extra time finish.

The match was Tino’s 13th professional appearance, and eight from eight this year.

The 20-year-old celebrated scoring his first career try last month against Newcastle, and logged a massive 174 metres from 17 carries in last week’s thrashing of the New Zealand Warriors.

The Storm now sit second on the NRL ladder, with six wins and two losses.

