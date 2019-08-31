BOOM SUBURB: Multiple million-dollar deals already happening

VIEWS FOREVER: John and Margaret Cochrane at Dagun Pocket, where the farmland views can never be built out.

VIEWS FOREVER: John and Margaret Cochrane at Dagun Pocket, where the farmland views can never be built out. Arthur Gorrie

WHILE good value for money might be what is driving strong growth in the Gympie region's northern suburbs of Chatsworth, Tamaree, Curra, Gunalda, Tiaro and Glenwood, the higher end of the market is booming at the other end of the region.

In other words, Gympie has two "suburbs” that are the next to boom: Curra and the Mary Valley.

Gympie Regional Realty principal John Cochrane said that in these times of uncertainty, price point was very important, and there was no doubting Curra had a lower price point and was very popular for that reason.

VIEWS FOREVER: John and Margaret Cochrane at Dagun Pocket, where the farmland views can never be built out. Arthur Gorrie

"A number of people from out of town are heading towards Curra but if you're looking for strong demand from people with a strong ability to buy higher priced properties, the Mary Valley is it,” Mr Cochrane said.

"We had two properties in Imbil this week that both sold prior to going to auction, and we had a house on 11 acres at Gilldora that sold three weeks ago for just over $700,000 under the hammer.

"We just sold a farm in the Valley for $1.775 million and it was only on the market for days.

What your Gympie region property is worth according to core logic figures from July 2019. Contributed

"We've got another one on the market for the same price, and we just sold a farm two weeks ago for $1.32 million.”

At the other end of the Gympie region, at Glenwood, Gympie Regional Realty recently sold a home for $405,000 - the highest price the staff are aware of anybody has paid for Glenwood home.

In the Mary Valley, Mr Cochrane credits the Link Road and the new improved Bruce Highway for making it such a popular real estate destination.

"Fifty to sixty per cent of our buyers are coming from south of here,” he said.

VIEWS FOREVER: John and Margaret Cochrane at Dagun Pocket, where the farmland views can never be built out. Arthur Gorrie

"Ninety per cent of the time, when you are leaving the Gympie region, you are travelling south (to the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast).”

The Mary Valley is rural residential and offers numerous pursuits - small crops, cattle grazing and a growing range of unique businesses.

VIEWS FOREVER: John and Margaret Cochrane at Dagun Pocket, where the farmland views can never be built out. Arthur Gorrie

People are looking for that and for the pretty, rolling green hills the Valley boasts, Mr Cochrane says.

"When properties sell prior to auction or under the hammer it exposes the strength of the market and demand in that area,” he said.

DON”T MISS SATURDAY'S GYMPIE TIMES FOR THE ONLY COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO REAL ESTATE IN THE REGION