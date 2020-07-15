BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland’s 5 regional hotspots

Aerial photograph of Gympie city - one of Australia’s top real estate analysts and commentators has included Gympie in a list of Queenslands top 5 regional hotspots.

ONE of Australia's most highly regarded property commentators has listed Gympie in the top five growth hotspots for regional Queensland 2020.

The region made the list over places like the Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Cairns and Mackay because it is in poll position to benefit and boom from the national zeitgeist, the Bruce Highway Bypass and the post-coronavirus economy.

Terry Ryder, Dennis Jurss and Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman.

Property analyst, commentator and the creator of hotspotting.com.au, Terry Ryder had a high level meeting with community and business leaders in Gympie earlier this month, and is producing a comprehensive document to market the benefits of the region to investors and businesses.

He said while in Gympie the region had been included in his list of top 5 regional hotspots.

Regional Queensland property markets, overall, were at their strongest in three years, and that Gympie has been 'hugely underrated', but that is about to change.

There is a movement across Australia of people relocating to regional centres, especially those within two hours of a capital city.

"Gympie is ripe to benefit from that trend," Mr Ryder said.

Hotspotting managing director Terry Ryder has put Gympie in the top 5 of Queensland hotspots and is preparing a document to market the region to businesses and investors.

The local real estate industry is busy because of the kind of bush to beach lifestyle the region offers and its affordability. With more people working remotely than ever before, there is no longer any need to stay in a big, congested and expensive city.

"Our Autumn 2020 survey shows that Regional Queensland has 55 locations with rising sales activity, the highest we have recorded in our quarterly surveys since early 2017. There has been only one better quarter in the past five years," hotspotting.com.au says.

Mayor Glen Hartwig has made it clear that the council is open for business and will bend over backwards to help new businesses establish here.

Mayor Glen Hartwig

"I think that most people will find this council has a different approach to business; a different attitude to development. We are very keen to work with any applicant who wants to move to town. It's a great place to live."

Mr Ryder said one of the strong messages he got was that people appreciate the importance of Gympie's connectivity and proximity to the Sunshine Coast but they don't want to be seen as part of the Sunshine Coast and they don't want to be seen as someone on the fringe of the Sunshine.

Gympie region wants to be seen as a brand in its own right.

Mutliple multi-billion alternate energy projects already approved and in the pipeline are other good reasons to be excited about Gympie growth, not to mention the imminent billion dollar Gympie Bypass.