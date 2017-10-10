Boom and bust stories in the golden city of Gympie

MADE BY LOCALS: The first bus made in Gympie, in 1926, by J. Smith and Son for Lewis and Coop. The timber used was all sourced locally.

MINING towns always go through boom and bust periods, as evidenced the world over.

Unfortunately, the yo-yo effects are not just confined to mining resources but extend into all facets of business.

One Gympie business, which contributed so much for so long, felt the downward effects of the changing global economy and paid the price.

J Smith and Sons started building horse-drawn vehicles in 1900 at its Monkland workshop, including Gympie's first bus.

Unfortunately, the changing global economic conditions forced the closure of one of Gympie's largest employers in 2013.

At its height, it employed more than 100 staff at its Gympie Industrial Estate factory and provided an extra 30 to 40 full-time jobs to sub-contractors in the Gympie and Wide Bay area.

In the years before its closure, the business established itself as a premium supplier of specialised coal and hard-rock mining transport equipment, technologically advanced car carrying semi-trailers, low loaders, cane and sugar transport equipment and specialised transport solutions.

During the final decade of its operations, J Smith & Sons Pty Ltd had invested extensively in research and development, developing innovative solutions for the mining and car-carrying industries.

The company had won many prestigious awards for its innovation and products.

On November 25, 2013, its 67 staff met at the Gympie Industrial Estate's headquarters and were told J Smith & Son was going into voluntary liquidation and their jobs were gone.

J Smith & Sons managing director Kerren Smith said in a press release it was a "sad day”.

He said after 113 years of the company providing high-quality products, training many skilled tradesmen, employment in the region and contributing to the community, the company had no other choice.

"This is a sad day for the Smith family, the many long-serving and loyal employees of J Smith & Sons and Gympie,” Mr Smith said at the time.

He said the manufacturing environment in Australia had been extremely difficult, particularly since the global financial crisis.

"It is evident how difficult the manufacturing environment has become when we see companies such as Caterpillar shifting their operations from Burnie in Tasmania to Thailand.”

With the Australian car manufacturing industry winding down, there was a need to exit the market.

Mr Smith said unlike many other manufacturers, J Smith & Sons decided to try and maintain its manufacturing and jobs in Gympie rather than outsourcing it all to Asia and importing the products into Australia.