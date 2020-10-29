Bookings open for blockbuster Gympie Christmas markets
STALL bookings are now open for what should be a blockbuster Christmas market put on by the Gympie South State School P & C.
An extension of the P & C’s successful fortnightly twilight markets, the Christmas market will be held on the school oval between 4pm and 8pm on December 12.
Billed as an “event for the entire family”, there will market and food stalls, games, live music, a raffle, kids activities and much more.
And rumour has it, Santa Claus himself will be taking time out of his extremely busy schedule to make a personal appearance at the markets.
Call 0418 151 352 for stall bookings.