Gympie South markets July 12, 2020
Bookings open for blockbuster Gympie Christmas markets

JOSH PRESTON
29th Oct 2020 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

STALL bookings are now open for what should be a blockbuster Christmas market put on by the Gympie South State School P & C.

An extension of the P & C’s successful fortnightly twilight markets, the Christmas market will be held on the school oval between 4pm and 8pm on December 12.

Bookings are now open for the Gympie South P & C Twilight Christmas Markets.
Billed as an “event for the entire family”, there will market and food stalls, games, live music, a raffle, kids activities and much more.

And rumour has it, Santa Claus himself will be taking time out of his extremely busy schedule to make a personal appearance at the markets.

Call 0418 151 352 for stall bookings.

