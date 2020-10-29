Bookings open for blockbuster Gympie Christmas markets

STALL bookings are now open for what should be a blockbuster Christmas market put on by the Gympie South State School P & C.

An extension of the P & C’s successful fortnightly twilight markets, the Christmas market will be held on the school oval between 4pm and 8pm on December 12.

Bookings are now open for the Gympie South P & C Twilight Christmas Markets.

Billed as an “event for the entire family”, there will market and food stalls, games, live music, a raffle, kids activities and much more.

And rumour has it, Santa Claus himself will be taking time out of his extremely busy schedule to make a personal appearance at the markets.

Call 0418 151 352 for stall bookings.