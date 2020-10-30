Bookies release odds on Gympie election candidates

RECORD turnout for pre-polling and postal voting in Gympie this year means more than half of the region’s voters won’t be turning up at polling booths on Saturday.

Queensland’s general election voting period kicked off on October 19, and will end on election day, this Saturday, October 31, but with 10,500 postal votes issued for Gympie, and another 8500 voters having already cast their vote as of close of business on Wednesday (and with the numbers from two days of pre-polling still to go) the vast majority of local residents won’t actually be voting on election day.

There were almost 37,000 electors in the Gympie electorate at the last state election in 2017, which was won easily by LNP candidate Tony Perrett, who took more than 37 per cent of the vote (11,829 votes) and whose nearest contender was One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson, with almost 30 per cent of the vote, followed by the ALP’s Tracey McWilliam, with about 22 per cent.

The LNP holds the seat of Gympie by a margin of 8.7 per cent following a swing of .5 per cent towards the LNP at the 2017 election. It would take a swing of about 9 per cent against the LNP for them to lose it at this election.

The LNP’s strongest support in 2017 came from Lower Wonga, Jones Hill, Kandanga, Pie Creek and Rainbow Beach, where Mr Perrett scored more than 40 per cent of the vote, and more than 48 per cent at Jones Hill.

One Nation’s strongest support in Gympie in 2017 came from Curra (almost 48 per cent of the vote), and Tiaro, just over 40 per cent.

The ALP performed strongest at Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove, with almost 30 per cent of the vote, and Glenwood with almost 32 per cent.

Early voting is still open until 9pm tonight and tomorrow from 9am-6pm at the former Gympie Times offices in 44 Nash Street.

With the Melbourne Cup also just days away - and a Gympie entry once again this year - the odds for some of the Gympie candidates might make it worthwhile placing a bet (see images).

Ladbrokes odds for Gympie state election candidates two days out 2020 (image screenshot on Thursday about 3pm).

Sportsbet odds for Gympie state election candidates two days out 2020 (image screenshot on Thursday about 3pm).

Applications for postal voting have closed and the Electoral COmmission Queensland website says postal ballots are being sent to those who applied.

If you have applied for a postal vote, you should vote, sign, have it witnessed and mail it back as soon as possible. You must vote before 6pm on election day, and the ECQ must receive it by 10 November 2020 to be counted.

This Saturday, about 1300 polling booths will be open across Queensland from 8am until 6pm, including 24 in the Gympie region.

List of Gympie polling booths:

Amamoor Hall

Bauple State School

Chatsworth State School

Veterans Community Hall at Cooloola Cove

Curra Community Hall

Glenwood Community Hall

Goomboorian Memorial Hall

Gunalda State School

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre

Gympie East State School

James Nash State High School

Gympie South State School

Gympie Church of Christ Hall in Tucker Street

Mary Valley State College in Imbil

Jones Hill State School

Kandanga State School

Lower Wonga Hall

Monkland State School

Pie Creek Community Hall

Rainbow Beach State School

Gympie electoral office at 44 Nash Street

Tin Can Bay P-10 State School

Veteran Hall

Widgee State School

The Gympie state electoral boundaries.

In consultation with health authorities, the ECQ has implemented a COVID-safe plan for all polling places to ensure Queenslanders can vote easily and safely in the 2020 State general election.