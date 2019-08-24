BOOK WEEK: 37 adorable pics of Gympie's smallest book lovers

Photos View Photo Gallery

BOOK Week wrapped up yesterday with students across the Gympie region going to great efforts to dress up as their favourite literary character.

The theme for this year's Book Week was "Reading is my secret power”.

The Gympie Times also put a call out on Facebook for readers to post their favourite Book Week costumes and you didn't disappoint, with superheroes of all shapes and sizes making an appearance.

Harry Potter and Paw Patrol were also popular picks when it came to costumes.