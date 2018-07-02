BOOK REVIEW: Is Stephen still the King?

The town of Flint City, Oklahoma is shocked when a popular Little League coach is arrested for the sickening murder of an eleven-year-old boy in The Outsider . BELOW: The master of suspense, Stephen King.

IF YOU tried to rank Stephen King's most mind-boggling achievements in more than 40 years as the world's leading horror writer, his uncanny ability to churn out new stories at breakneck pace would have to sit near the top of the list.

Averaging two new releases a year since 2013, King seems in no danger of slowing down as he enters his seventies.

But with his 58th novel The Outsider billed as a crime/horror hybrid set in a fictional Oklahoma town called Flint City, even King's most loyal fans have to wonder whether the master storyteller can maintain the same sense of originality he has possessed for so long.

Is it a breath of fresh air or another look at familiar territory?

From the outside, you feel as if this might not be much more than a recycled idea.

When 11-year-old Frank Peterson is found murdered in truly sickening fashion and well-loved local baseball coach/English teacher Terry Maitland is arrested for it, you can't help but think you've read it all before.

When introduced to Detective Ralph Anderson, another good-average family man having a hard time accepting the incontrovertible evidence suggesting Terry is guilty, you struggle to avoid feeling like you've met characters just like him in countless other King novels.

You've got the brutal murder. You've got the sinister, supernatural undertones. And while it's not in Maine, where many of his stories take place, you've got the strong community feel that comes with the small-town setting.

But as King has taught us so many times before: there is always a wealth of gold to be found under the surface of a well-crafted tale, if only you're prepared to dig a little deeper. Yes, you'll find a lot of King staples in this one, but there are quite a few intriguing twists too.

Terry Maitland is guilty for all money, until he presents an alibi just as undeniable as the evidence against him.

Terry's alibi itself, a teacher's conference featuring a keynote speech by real-world mystery writer Harlan Coben, makes for just one of the novel's cool cameos.

Fans of King's recent Bill Hodges trilogy will find a welcome presence in Holly Gibney, an investigator brought on board to help Detective Anderson try and solve the seemingly unsolvable case.

And after jumping skilfully between third-person narrative and epistolary portions which bring King's debut novel Carrie to mind, The Outsider throws a spanner in the works when it ventures to some very strange and alluring places.

This novel isn't perfect, but that's not all King's fault. The first half has a few pacing issues, because the blurb tells us the murder - and Terry's arrest - is more than what it appears long before the characters find out, so maybe Hodder & Stoughton need to re-think their marketing strategy.

Overall, The Outsider is a joy to read, proving once again that there's much more depth behind the perceived 'horror story' veil.

Perhaps King's greatest achievement is simply that he knows what a good story is, and more importantly, he knows how to tell one.

Long live the King.

The Outsider, Stephen King

Pages: 475

Publisher: Hodder & Stoughton

Published May 2018

4/5