Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

THROUGH what must have been a painstaking and exhaustive process, the dedicated team at Gympie's Family History Society have begun to chronicle Gympie's wartime history.

In a even held today at the Civic Centre, the first of what is planned to an extensive series of books looking at our community during WWI was released.

Gympie's Great War 1914 takes a look at the initial outbreak of the Great War, with some 1448 boys enlisting in the area.

"The format takes a different look at typical war history,” History Society member Di Woodstock says.

"It's compiled in date order - focusing on local news and how orginary people back home found out about the war.”

No surprises, the archival footage of the Gympie Times - recently digitised - proved to be an invaluable resource in compiling the history.

"This is how people found out about what was happening in the environment and around the world on a daily basis.”

The launch, featuring music from young Gympie singer Mary-Helen Buchan say a number of former serviceman and history buffs fill the Fossickers room.

Funding for the project was achieved through applications through the Anzac Centenary Local Grants Program.

"We also have to thank former Deputy PM Warren Truss, who was instrumental in getting the project approved.”

Each volume of the project is expected to examine a year during the war, as well as 'hidden war' that soldiers faced when they returned home.

For those interested in the project and would like to purchase the book, head to the Family History's Society here.