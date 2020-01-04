Boof spray kickstarts Heat campaign

Brisbane Heat players enjoy their emphatic win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Brisbane Heat players enjoy their emphatic win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

AN OLD-fashioned spray from coach Darren Lehmann was the catalyst for a record-breaking win that rocketed the Brisbane Heat back into Big Bash League contention.

The Heat racked up a comprehensive 31-run win against the Hurricanes in Hobart on Friday night, 48 hours after they crashed to a terrible 40-run loss to the Scorchers on the Gold Coast.

The polar opposite batting performances were a stark reminder of how inconsistent Twenty20 cricket can be and the danger the Heat possess when they get it right.

The Heat were skittled for an "embarrassing" 109 by the Scorchers at Metricon Stadium before posting 3-212 against Hobart, the franchise's highest score in nine BBL seasons.

Captain Chris Lynn was the chief destroyer for the Heat with an unbeaten 88 from 55 balls, and opener Max Bryant repaid the faith of his coach and skipper by clubbing 65 (36).

Lynn said some "honest truths" from Lehmann kicked the Heat into gear following an up-and-down start to the tournament.

Chris Lynn revealed some “home truths” from Darren Lehmann helped inspire Brisbane Heat.

"I'm really happy with how the guys responded from a fairly heavy touch-up in the debrief post-game (against the Scorchers)," Lynn said.

"A couple of blokes got a good spray from 'Boof' (Lehmann) and other blokes got a bit of reassurance. That's why he's such a good coach, that man management, not all blokes can handle a spray.

"There were a couple of honest truths in there.

"Obviously with the criticism from the press and social media, the boys were quite flat.

"There were two ways to go about it, I was really pleased they took the positive."

The Heat flew to Sydney on Saturday to prepare for Monday's game against the Thunder, where they will welcome back leg spinner Mitch Swepson from the Australian Test squad.

The Heat have won both away games this summer but lost all three home matches - two at Metricon and one at the Gabba.

They posted scores in excess of 200 in both games they batted first and Lynn said he wanted the Heat to back up their Hobart heroics.

"I'd love to keep this momentum going," he said.

"You don't win the tournament in the first five games.

"In this tournament if you have one good week you can set yourself nicely on the ladder."

The Heat will be boosted by the availability of Test duo Joe Burns and James Pattinson after Australia wraps up the current Test match against New Zealand.

And they will be further buoyed by the arrival of South African superstar AB de Villiers for their January 14 match against Adelaide at the Gabba and the remainder of the tournament.

"We're building to something I think is really special," Lynn said.

"I don't want to keep bringing his name up but we do have AB coming into the line-up. We want to have a couple of wins under our belt (before he arrives).

"It's exciting and there's going to be blokes that miss out. It's a good problem to have."

The Heat's next home game is against the Hurricanes on Thursday at the Gabba.