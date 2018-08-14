'Boob factory': Cheap breast implants have big consequences

An ad for The Cosmetic Institute, which is now the subject of a class action. (thecosmeticinstitute.com.au)

An ad for The Cosmetic Institute, which is now the subject of a class action. (thecosmeticinstitute.com.au) thecosmeticinstitute.com.au

A COMPANY that offered cheap breast implants that were marketed to women on Centrelink benefits ended in disastrous complications for some patients.

The Cosmetic Institute, that offered breast implants from $5,990, up to $7000 cheaper than the usual plastic surgeon charge, is now the subject of a class action by patients who suffered complications following surgery.

As reported by ABCs Four Corners, TCI's flagship Bondi Junction clinic was next to Centrelink, a strategy that "preyed on women who were divorced, who were single and who were low socio-economic status." former nursing unit manager Nicole Montgomery told Four Corners.

Alfie Lombardi, the former TCI operations manager said the business worked on high volume and low cost.

"The whole system was set up just to make money. It was a boob factory," he said.

The company has been sold and rebranded as Cosmetic Evolution, while several other clinics are operating around Australia under a similar business model to TCI.

Surgery at these clinics can be carried out by doctors who are not plastic surgeons.

Complications from breast implant surgery can include everything from infections, to pain caused by contracture of the implant, to deformity.