‘Blatant racism’: Bondi murals defaced with swastikas
THE promenade at Bondi Beach has been defaced by several gold swastikas.
The Nazi symbols appeared overnight, sprayed on some of the promenade's murals.
The vandalism is being investigated by NSW Police.
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies Chief Executive Officer Vic Alhadeff condemned the graffiti: "The swastika represents the ultimate in race hatred and the people of Bondi and indeed all Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display.
"The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism."