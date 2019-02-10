Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer
Swastika symbols were sprayed on an Indigenous mural in Bondi. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

‘Blatant racism’: Bondi murals defaced with swastikas

by Jack Houghton
10th Feb 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE promenade at Bondi Beach has been defaced by several gold swastikas.

The Nazi symbols appeared overnight, sprayed on some of the promenade's murals.

The vandalism is being investigated by NSW Police.

The swastikas have been condemned. Picture: Monique Harmer
The swastikas have been condemned. Picture: Monique Harmer

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies Chief Executive Officer Vic Alhadeff condemned the graffiti: "The swastika represents the ultimate in race hatred and the people of Bondi and indeed all Australians of goodwill will stand together in condemning this shocking display.

"The Jewish community is appalled at this expression of blatant racism."

The graffiti has been branded “blatant racism’: Picture: Monique Harmer
The graffiti has been branded “blatant racism’: Picture: Monique Harmer

 

Police are investigating the offensive graffiti. Picture Monique Harmer
Police are investigating the offensive graffiti. Picture Monique Harmer

More Stories

bondi bondi beach editors picks nazi racism swastika

Top Stories

    TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    premium_icon TRUE CRIME: 6 of Gympie's most notorious men and women

    News These people made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    premium_icon Gympie's 82-year-old, multi-award winning singer-songwriter

    News He beat 30 other talents out to win at Tamworth

    GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    premium_icon GALLERY: Colts bowling attack delivers against Valleys

    News Colts bowling attack made runs hard to come by.

    Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    premium_icon Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

    News Gympie's annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is this month