Bond star’s tragic final Instagram post

Tanya Roberts, best known for her roles in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and That ‘70s Show, has died tragically at the age of 65.

The actress was best known for her roles as Stacey Sutton in the Bond film A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti in That '70s Show.

Ms Roberts' cause of death has not been revealed.

Just yesterday the star took to Instagram with a post celebrating the new year, saying she was looking forward to a fresh start.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news of her death, Ms Roberts collapsed after returning home from walking her dogs on Christmas Eve. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, where she was put on a ventilator, but never recovered.

The outlet reports it was "not COVID-related".

"I'm devastated. I've been friends with Tanya for over 20 years," Ms Roberts' longtime friend Mike Pingel told CNN.

"She was full of energy, and we always had a wild time together. She was truly an angel and I will miss her so much."

"She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet, and had a huge heart," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."

Ms Roberts was born Victoria Leigh Blum on October 15, 1955.

Her first film role, in the 1975 horror movie Forced Entry, came after a brief modelling career. She went on to star in The Beastmaster in 1982 and 1984's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle.

Her biggest break seemed to happen the following year, as she appeared alongside Roger Moore in his last Bond film, with Christopher Walken playing the villain.

But in the end, the role may have done more harm than good to Ms Roberts' career.

"I sort of felt like every girl who'd ever been a Bond girl had seen their career go nowhere, so I was a little cautious," she told The Daily Mail in a frank 2015 interview.

"I remember I said to my agent, 'No one ever works after they get a Bond movie.' And they said to me, 'Are you kidding me? Glenn Close would do it if she could.'

"And I thought to myself, 'Well you can have regrets if you wish, but what's the point?' At the time, I didn't know what I know now. And to be honest, who would turn that role down, really? Nobody would.

"I was very young and I did what I felt was the right choice to make. I've made a lot of good choices and a lot of bad choices, and that's part of life. Whether you're really successful or moderately successful, I'm sure that to get there you have made some bad decisions and good decisions on some level.

"But that's how I see life. You can't go through life defeated. It's just trial and error."

Ms Roberts said A View to a Kill, combined with her previous role on the TV show Charlie's Angels, put her in a "pigeon hole" she struggled to get out of.

"I think it's better to come into the limelight really slowly and do a broader range of roles, but I took these glamorous roles, and I think that stereotyped me," she said.

"They sort of think you're some dumb, glamorous broad, so it's difficult. And I think that's the reason most Bond girls don't go on to have careers after they have done the movie, because people just don't take them seriously."

Ms Roberts as Stacey Sutton.

Ms Roberts continued to act, however, and found success on television.

She appeared in 81 episodes of That '70s Show between 1998 and 2004, rounding out her career with roles in the shows Eve and Barbershop in 2005.

She leaves behind her husband, Lance O'Brien.

Originally published as Bond star's tragic final Instagram post