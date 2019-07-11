Bombshell: Gallop quits as FFA boss

FOOTBALL Federation Australia boss David Gallop will stand down in December.

Gallop advised FFA staff on Thursday, almost seven years after replacing Ben Buckley as chief executive.

His exit will mark the dawn of a new era for Australian football, and coincides with the A-League transitioning into an independent competition.

Confirming his decision, Gallop said it has been an honour to lead the FFA for seven years.

"Football is the true world game and many Australians from all backgrounds want to see it grow bigger and stronger in the decades to come," Gallop said.

"From the Caltex Socceroos and the Westfield Matildas to the vast participation base of men, women, boys and girls who love to kick a football there are so many wonderful ways to enjoy the sport.

"With the NLWG recommendations to bring about fundamental changes to Australia's professional competitions - the Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League and Foxtel Y-League (the Leagues) and FFA, the chief executive's role as it currently exists will be a very different, narrower role. It makes sense for everyone to have time to openly determine what that new role and new leadership looks like. "

Gallop has been a polarising figure during a turbulent period for Australian football.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou with Gallop. Image: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

His decision to start the FFA Cup and sack Holger Osieck in favour of Ange Postecoglou were among the bold moves that made him a hugely popular figure to begin with.

However Gallop has been slammed for his handling of A-League fans issues, which led to mass protests, and the controversial sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic this year.

Gallop will step down on December 31.

FFA chairman Chris Nikou confirmed that Gallop had given notice of his intention to stand down.

"David has provided strong and distinguished leadership over a long period and particularly through a difficult last few years for FFA as we have managed the governance and structural changes around the game," Nikou said.

"Working together for the next six months, we will continue to reposition FFA for ongoing success. While he will be with us for some time yet, David will leave us with our respect and sincerest best wishes for continued success in the next stage of his career."

"The timing of David's decision is predicated on the recent progress of the New Leagues Working Group with regards to determining the future governance model for the Australia's Professional Football Leagues and FFA.