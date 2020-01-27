Bombers on target with win over the Cats

Hervey Bay Bombers after their win against the Gympie Cats in round two of the 2020 Wide Bay AFL women's competition.

AFL: The high-flying Hervey Bay Bombers women’s team continued their domination of the competition with a 30- point win over the Gympie Cats.

The visiting team playing with 16 players and no reserves won 5.7-37 to 0.7-7.

Gympie won the toss and ran with the wind in the first quarter in an attempt to put early goals on the board.

The Hervey Bay Bombers had other ideas and repelled Gympie at every opportunity.

Coach Phil Eisel was proud of the team’s effort.

“It was a tough first quarter with Gympie running with the wind, but Nakitah Taylor was outstanding, stopping four goal opportunities,” Eisel said.

Running with the wind was when the Bombers took their chances and opened up a lead that Gympie could not match.

“After quarter time the team regrouped and started really working for each other as a team it was pleasing to watch,” Eisel said.

He was impressed with Gympie’s effort and said the Cats would prove a challenge for the rest of the season.

In the other match Bay Power fell to Brothers Bulldogs 32 to 22.

The home side proved too strong for Power.

Bay Power coach Michael Gay said he was pleased with the improvement in his team.

“We are sticking to what we are working on at training but we just need to fix up a few little areas,” Gay said.

Gay said his team failed to capitalise on chances.

“It was a tough match in humid conditions. Both teams only had one sub on the bench making it hard,” he said.

Brothers Bulldogs took full advantage of Bay Power’s missed opportunities in the second quarter, kicking two goals to Power’s three behinds.

The coach was impressed with Morgan Winter’s game at halfback.

“She played well, setting up some good ball to the forwards and smothering some kicks from the Bulldogs,” he said.

Michelle Hicks was the top scorer for Bay Power with two majors.

Round three action will feature an all Hervey Bay match with Bay Power hosting the Hervey Bay Bombers at St James Lutheran College at 3pm.

The other fixture is an all- Bundaberg game with the ATW Eagles hosting Brothers Bulldogs at Frank Coulthard Oval at 7pm.

The Gympie Cats have the bye.